If you live in NJ you can have lottery tickets delivered straight to your door

New Jersey residents will soon be able to play the lottery without leaving their house.Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation Monday to allow for lottery tickets to be sent by private courier.Lawmakers say the measure is aimed at broadening the lottery's customer base and that state law does not address the delivery of tickets.Courier services would have to register with and get authorization from the state Lottery Commission before delivering tickets. They may charge a fee but cannot collect a portion of a prize from a redeemed ticket.Christie vetoed similar legislation in 2015.