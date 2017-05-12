NEWS

Immigrant mother hiding in Denver church leaves after winning delay

Jeanette Vizguerra, a Mexican woman seeking to avoid deportation from the U.S., cradles her 6-year-old daughter, Zuri, during a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CENTENNIAL, Colorado --
A Mexican immigrant who lived in a Denver church for three months to avoid immigration authorities is vowing to fight for another woman still in hiding.

Jeanette Vizguerra left the First Baptist Church near the state Capitol on Friday surrounded by her children and supporters after they say she won a two-year deportation delay.

Speaking to the crowd while holding her daughter's hand, she said she is happy to be with her family for Mother's Day but sad that Ingrid Encalada Latorre is still living in a Quaker meeting house in Denver because she's facing removal from the United States.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado introduced a bill in March to help Vizguerra stay and says she should never have been targeted for removal.

Immigration officials haven't issued any updates on her case.
