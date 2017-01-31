NEWS

Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania --
A coroner says a 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl starved to death in her bassinet after her parents died of drug overdoses.

The Cambria County coroner's office said autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed that Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation in the home in Kernville, about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, a few days before Christmas.

Coroner Jeff Lees called the case "heart-wrenching" and ruled the infant's death homicide due to parental neglect.

Lees says toxicology tests indicate that 27-year-old Jaron Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cordaro died of acute fentanyl overdoses. Lees says the woman had four times the lethal range of the drug and the man had 2 times the lethal range.

Lees says the parents died on or about Dec. 15 and the child probably on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20. The bodies were found Dec. 22.
Related Topics:
newspa. newschild deathdrugs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan After Trump's Immigration Order
Consumer Groups Slam New Trump Executive Order on Regulations
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Victim of Suffolk police beating, cover-up freed from prison
More News
Top Stories
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
Christie: Rollout of Trump's immigration order 'terrible'
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Ex-NJ man charged with threatening to kill Obama on Facebook
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
Show More
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
New York AG joins challenge against immigration order
Trump fires acting attorney general over clash on refugee ban
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
Suspect in series of Queens business burglaries ID'd
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
More Photos