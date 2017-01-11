NEWS

Infant girl found in West Farms apartment in Bronx is critical

The girl was discovered inside a Honeywell Avenue apartment Tuesday in West Farms.

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) --
A 3-month-old girl was hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a Bronx apartment.

The girl was discovered inside the Honeywell Avenue apartment just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the New York City Police Department.

She had multiple fractures and retinal hemorrhaging. She is in critical condition at Montefiore Medical Center.

Four people in the apartment -- the 27-year-old father, 23-year-old mother, a 60-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman -- were interviewed by detectives, but none was charged with a crime.

The investigation continues.
newsbabychild injuredbronx newsWest FarmsNew York City
