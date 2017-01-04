NEWS

Police investigating ATM skimming incidents at bank in Jefferson Township, New Jersey

Police are investigating ATM skimming at a bank in Jefferson, NJ. (Google Maps)

Eyewitness News
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating a number of ATM skimming incidents at a bank in Jefferson Township, New Jersey.

The incidents occurred between December 23 and January 2 at Lakeland Bank on Berkshire Valley Road where the outside ATM was compromised, authorities say.

At least 20 victims have been identified so far.

Police say ATM skimming is like identity theft for debit cards: Thieves use hidden electronics to steal the personal information stored on the card and record the PIN number to access all the cash in the account.

Anyone using that bank's ATM between those dates is encouraged to review their bank statement and report any fraudulent transactions to their local police department or contact the Jefferson Township Detective Bureau
