NEWS

Son of ex-Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky charged with child sex offenses

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for a hearing about his appeal on his child sex-abuse conviction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puska)

BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania --
One of Jerry Sandusky's sons was arrested Monday on multiple sexual offense charges involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Jeffrey S. Sandusky, 41, a stalwart supporter who attended many of his father's court proceedings, was charged with 14 counts, according to court records. He was jailed on $200,000 bail.

His defense lawyer, Lance Marshall, declined to comment on the allegations.

Marshall said the charges were statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts each of photographing or depicting sexual acts, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors.

The Centre County district attorney's office said it planned to issue a statement later Monday.

The state Corrections Department said that because of the charges, Jeffrey Sandusky was suspended without pay Monday from employment as a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison, near State College. He had been hired in August 2015.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys. Jeffery is one of Jerry Sandusky's six adopted children.
Related Topics:
newsjerry sandusky
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officials doubt claim ISIS leader al-Baghdadi wounded in strike but say hunt continues
Grandmother of girl shot in head says she's 'fighting for her life at 11 years old'
Dakota Access owner and tribes opposing pipeline meet in court
Canadian prime minister makes 1st visit to Trump's White House
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
More News
Top Stories
First car of Metro-North train derails after striking tree on tracks
Newly-adopted dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
Photos: Strong winds topple gas station pumping station roof
Parents still grieving boy killed on Kansas water slide
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
Baby bomber: Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, announces pregnancy
KKK fliers distributed to residents in New Jersey town
Show More
CYO players vote to forfeit season after girls kicked off team
Thousands evacuate as Oroville Dam spillway expected to fail
Strong winds cause downed trees and power lines in NY area
4 injured when school bus jumps curb on Upper East Side
Brooklyn BP: Oakley arrest was 'Eric Garner without the chokehold'
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos