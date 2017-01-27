NEWS

Jersey City firefighters burglarized while saving man from burning home

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters made a heroic rescue in Jersey City, but at the same time someone was breaking into their firehouse.

The firefighters found a broken window and their valuables missing, after returned from the scene of a house fire late Thursday night.

While fighting the fire, they were able to pull a man out of the burning home and get him to the hospital, saving his life.

"This is very disheartening for this unit as it serves this community with such diligence and professionalism," said Deputy Fire Chief Wayne McCarthy. "And to have this happen after they just made such a heroic rescue is very shameful."

Whoever broke into the firehouse took off with electronics and the firefighters' wallets.

The deputy chief says he hopes the suspect or suspects are caught quickly.
Related Topics:
newsfirefightersburglarynew jersey newsJersey City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bronx woman goes missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Philadelphia Mayor: Trump's Remarks an 'Insult' to Police
2 Teens Arrested After Planning Middle School Mass Shooting
Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say
Exclusive: Emotional father and son reunion after prison sentence commuted
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot after trying to hit officer with car in Newark, police say
Bronx woman goes missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Exclusive: Emotional father and son reunion after prison sentence commuted
Man allegedly assaults Muslim Delta employee at JFK
Elevated lead detected in drinking water in 21 NJ school districts
President Trump set to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May
New video of suspect wanted in Bronx subway push
Show More
U.S.-Mexico rift over border wall deepens
Fast food worker accused of serving menstrual blood
Police rescue dog from house fire in LI
Video: NYPD ESU officers save suicidal man from balcony
Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield dies
More News
Photos
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
More Photos