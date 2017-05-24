NEWS

'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers

Police arrested Lawrence Patrick Sullivan, a 29-year-old who looks similar to the Joker villain from "Batman." (Miami-Dade Corrections)

A 29-year-old resembling the Joker villain from Batman was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at drivers.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was booked on May 23 on charges relating to carrying a concealed firearm in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, police found Sullivan outside of his apartment. He told them he was carrying a weapon.

Sullivan is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. His arrest affidavit "lists him as a 'tattoo model,'" the Miami Herald said.
