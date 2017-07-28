CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --The hours of the J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn could be changing this year to prevent the violence seen in previous years.
The city is pushing for the festival to take place from 6 to 11 a.m. during Labor Day weekend. Previously, it has started at 2 a.m.
Last year, two people were killed despite an increased police presence and more lighting.
And in 2015, Carey Gabay, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was shot and killed.
Gabay, a 43-year-old lawyer who had worked for Cuomo and was deputy counsel of the state's economic development agency, was shot in the head as two street gangs exchanged gunshots during J'ouvert festivities.
There have been complaints for years about safety at J'ouvert, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture held on the streets of Brooklyn.
Traditionally held largely in the dark, last year's celebration was illuminated by 200 light towers.
Organizers say the early morning festivities that led to what is now J'ouvert started in the 1980s.
The tradition originated in the Caribbean and is celebrated in several North American cities with West Indian communities.
The name, J'ouvert, means daybreak, put together from the French words "jour" and "ouvert."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)