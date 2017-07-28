NEWS

Plans to move J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn to daylight hours to curb violence

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The hours of the J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn could be changing this year to prevent the violence seen in previous years.

The city is pushing for the festival to take place from 6 to 11 a.m. during Labor Day weekend. Previously, it has started at 2 a.m.

Last year, two people were killed despite an increased police presence and more lighting.

And in 2015, Carey Gabay, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was shot and killed.

Gabay, a 43-year-old lawyer who had worked for Cuomo and was deputy counsel of the state's economic development agency, was shot in the head as two street gangs exchanged gunshots during J'ouvert festivities.

There have been complaints for years about safety at J'ouvert, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture held on the streets of Brooklyn.

Traditionally held largely in the dark, last year's celebration was illuminated by 200 light towers.

Organizers say the early morning festivities that led to what is now J'ouvert started in the 1980s.

The tradition originated in the Caribbean and is celebrated in several North American cities with West Indian communities.

The name, J'ouvert, means daybreak, put together from the French words "jour" and "ouvert."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsnypdshootingviolenceCrown HeightsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Initial assessment shows North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile, US official says
Man gets 20 years in shooting that killed 12-year-old girl
North Korea fires missile that lands in sea off Japan
Baby Charlie Gard dies following legal battle over treatment
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
More News
Top Stories
Baby Charlie Gard dies following legal battle over treatment
North Korea fires missile that lands in sea off Japan
3-year-old boy playing on sidewalk fatally struck by car
Several hurt, car splits in half in multi-vehicle crash
Gov. Christie: Public outcry over beach trip 'hurt' family
Police: NJ guard stole $100,000 after one day on job
2 pedestrians killed by pickup trucks on NJ highway
Man gets 20 years in shooting that killed 12-year-old girl
Show More
Prosecutor tells police to ignore rule that may target Jews
Dispute over parking spot leads to shooting
Cruise ship murder suspect: 'She would not stop laughing at me'
Authorities: Man robs bank, gets naked and throws money
Trump to visit Long Island, discuss MS-13 gang violence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos