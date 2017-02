A New Jersey judge ruled Friday that a girl expelled from her Catholic school over a lawsuit to play on the boys' basketball team must be allowed to play, according to the girl's father.This follows a decision last Friday in which a judge ruled 12-year-old Sydney Phillips and her sister must be reinstated to St. Theresa's in Kenilworth following the expulsion.The team has one game left, scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Newark Archdiocese spokeman Jim Goodness said they will abide by the ruling.Dad Scott Phillips said the girls were devastated to be expelled , which Goodness was a result of a violation of the parent-student handbook. The section reads, "If a parent implicates St. Theresa School in a legal matter, or names St. Theresa School as a defendant in a civil matter, the parent/guardian will be requested to remove their children immediately from the school."Goodness said all parents agree to the handbook each school year and that Scott Phillips signed a paper saying he understood the school handbook back in August of last year, therefore the removal of both his daughters from the school "should not have come as a surprise."Last December, St. Theresa's canceled their girls' basketball team after there weren't enough students interested. Sydney and her family then fought to play on the boys' team , but the school refused even though the Archdiocese of Newark doesn't have a specific rule prohibiting that.That led to an previously unsuccessful legal battle with the archdiocese, after a judge sided with the school last month saying there was no legal foundation for her case.