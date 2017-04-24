NEWS

Jury deliberations begin in trial of Long Island foster father accused of sexual abuse

Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The jury began deliberations Monday in the trial of a foster father on Long Island who is accused of sexually abusing boys in his care.

60-year-old Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu is charged with sexually abusing six children and endangering the welfare of two others.

Prosecutors say he fostered more than 100 developmentally disabled or troubled boys over a span of 20 years at his home in the Suffolk County hamlet of Ridge.

Earlier in the trial, one of his victims testified that the sexual abuse was a daily routine and happened whenever Gonzales-Mugaburu wanted.

Gonzales-Mugaburu faces a 17-count indictment, with the top count, predatory sexual assault against a child, punishable by a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Gonzales-Mugaburu was arrested last year after authorities said two boys in his care reported alleged abuse to a caseworker.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Related Topics:
newsfoster kidssex abusesex abuse against childrentrialriverheadsuffolk county newsRiverhead
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former foster children give graphic account of alleged sexual abuse
Trial starts for foster parent in sexual abuse children on Long Island
NEWS
Woman, possibly innocent bystander, shot near Battery Park
Widow of fallen firefighter speaks publicly for 1st time
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
Trump at 100 days: 96 percent of his voters say they'd do it again (POLL)
US sanctions 271 Syrian government workers after chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Woman, possibly innocent bystander, shot near Battery Park
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Relatives scream for loved ones after deadly Queens Village fire
Witnesses describe man's daring escape from deadly Queens fire
Widow of fallen firefighter speaks publicly for 1st time
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
Teen pleads guilty in missing woman's murder, will testify against friend
Show More
Community bids farewell to beloved 600-year-old oak tree
Touting success, NYC expanding pre-K program to 3-year-olds
Police investigating death of 3-month-old boy in the Bronx
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge to open to drivers this week
NJ officer charged in sex assault case involving 2 teens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos