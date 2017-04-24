NEWS

Jury deliberations set to begin in trial of Long Island foster father accused of sexual abuse

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Jury deliberations are set to begin Monday in the trial of a foster father on Long Island who is accused of sexually abusing boys in his care.

60-year-old Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu is charged with sexually abusing six children and endangering the welfare of two others.

Prosecutors say he fostered more than 100 developmentally disabled or troubled boys over a span of 20 years at his home in the Suffolk County hamlet of Ridge.

Earlier in the trial, one of his victims testified that the sexual abuse was a daily routine and happened whenever Gonzales-Mugaburu wanted.
Gonzales-Mugaburu faces a 17-count indictment, with the top count, predatory sexual assault against a child, punishable by a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Gonzales-Mugaburu was arrested last year after authorities said two boys in his care reported alleged abuse to a caseworker.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
