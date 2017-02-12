Police say residents in a South Jersey community woke up Sunday morning to find unwanted fliers posted along their street.Ku Klux Klan and hate fliers were reportedly left along driveways on Forklanding Road in Cinnaminson.The fliers stated "love your own race" and "stop homosexuality and race mixing".Cinnaminson police are investigating, but do not think that any one person or resident was the intended target.Police issued the following statement:Statement from the NAACP: