NEWS

Knife held to 10-year-old girl's throat in Westbury home invasion
EMBED </>More News Videos

Andy Field reporting

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are looking for four suspects who they said forced their way into a Westbury home and robbed a family using a gun and a knife.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday at a home on Dover Street.

Authorities say an 11-year-old girl answered a knock at the door, and a man armed with a gun forced himself inside.

He reportedly wore a black mask and was followed into the house by three other men also wearing masks. Police say they went into the kitchen, and one of the men grabbed a knife and held it to the neck of a 10-year-old girl in the home.

Police said they forced the girls toward the back of the home, and in a rear room where their parents were eating dinner, one suspect yelled in Spanish, "Where is the money?" and used a belt to tie the man up. The other suspects started to ransack the house.

Before leaving the home, authorities say the suspect who had the kitchen knife pushed it against the man's body, cutting him, and told him not to call the police. They then fled the scene through the backyard with about $1,700.

The victims described the suspects as being around 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, all wearing black clothing. The injured victim received treatment at the scene and refused further medical attention.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newshome invasionlong island newsrobberyarmed robberywestbury
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Children who disappeared in Perth Amboy found
2 dead in Christmas Eve car wreck on Long Island
3 hurt in Prospect Heights triple shooting
Man arrested after dog hit with shovel, put in garbage bag
More News
Top Stories
Man arrested after dog hit with shovel, put in garbage bag
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
2 dead in Christmas Eve car wreck on Long Island
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
3 hurt in Prospect Heights triple shooting
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
Show More
Children who disappeared in Perth Amboy found
Charges dropped against man who surrendered in DJ's hit-and-run death
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
Warrant: Man killed wife with wet towel in love triangle fight
Deadline shoppers crowd stores, malls for last-minute gifts
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Charges dropped against man who surrendered in DJ's hit-and-run death
NYPD: Bank robber nabbed after employee slips him GPS device
Family sues to let daughter play on boys' basketball team
More Video