Police are looking for four suspects who they said forced their way into a Westbury home and robbed a family using a gun and a knife.The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Friday at a home on Dover Street.Authorities say an 11-year-old girl answered a knock at the door, and a man armed with a gun forced himself inside.He reportedly wore a black mask and was followed into the house by three other men also wearing masks. Police say they went into the kitchen, and one of the men grabbed a knife and held it to the neck of a 10-year-old girl in the home.Police said they forced the girls toward the back of the home, and in a rear room where their parents were eating dinner, one suspect yelled in Spanish, "Where is the money?" and used a belt to tie the man up. The other suspects started to ransack the house.Before leaving the home, authorities say the suspect who had the kitchen knife pushed it against the man's body, cutting him, and told him not to call the police. They then fled the scene through the backyard with about $1,700.The victims described the suspects as being around 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 to 170 pounds, all wearing black clothing. The injured victim received treatment at the scene and refused further medical attention.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.