Firefighters are battling a large building fire that's spread to a second building in Queens Wednesday afternoon.The fire broke out at about 2 p.m. on Roosevelt Avenue near the intersection of Main Street in Flushing.The fire has generated a four-alarm response so far.Fire officials said there was a partial collapse of the rear roof. There are several stores on the ground floor of at least one of the buildings.Here's a look at photos showing flames shooting from the roof:Fire officials said the fire is in the duct work of the building, and that's how they believe it spread to the second building.At least two firefighters are being evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.The MTA said the fire is causing delays in both directions on the 7 train line, as some of the water firefighters are using to fight the fire is leaking into the Main Street subway station. The following buses have been rerouted: Q12, Q15, Q17, Q27, W44, and Nassau County bus N20g.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.