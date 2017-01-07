NEWS

Laser pointer strikes military plane flying in New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
FORT DIX, New Jersey (WABC) --
The crew members of a military transport aircraft had more than dark skies to deal with Friday night in New Jersey.

Officials say light from a laser pointer hit the C-17 aircraft at an altitude of 4,000 feet about 20 miles southeast of McGuire Air Force Base.

No one was hurt in the incident, but investigators say the light from the laser posed a serious risk to the crew.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, and has notified the Seaside Heights Police Department.
