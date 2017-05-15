NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --The lawyer for accused Chelsea bomber Ahmad Khan Rahimi is trying to get some of the charges against him thrown out.
His attorney will make a case in court Monday to drop the charges of attempted murder of five police officers.
He claims prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence to support all the elements of the charges.
The charges were filed after a shootout with Linden police who captured the suspect in September 2016.
Rahimi was shot five times.
He pleaded not guilty in November to an eight-count indictment after he was charged with setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York.
If convicted of all charges, Rahimi could face a mandatory life prison sentence.