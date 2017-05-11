NEWS

Long Island man arrested for allegedly stealing over $200k from college students since 2013

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly defrauding college students and a college in Connecticut over the course of nearly four years.

Police say Peter Burke, 53, of Cold Spring Harbor is responsible for running the scheme beginning in March 2013 in Westbury.

As an employee of Dick Robinson Media, Burke recruited and enrolled students, while also handling student accounts.

An investigation discovered that Burke accepted cash from students that was meant for the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and kept it.

Police say the amount of money he allegedly took totaled more than $220,000.

Burke was charged with second degree grand larceny.
Related Topics:
newsconnecticutcollege studentsfraudarrestwestburylong islandwestbury
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station
US signs declaration on climate change despite Trump's past statements
Some Republicans express concern over Comey firing
More News
Top Stories
Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Level 3 sex offender arrested in attack on German tourist in Harlem
State senator calls for oversight following investigation into bogus 'no parking' signs
Thousands of bees found in Floral Park home
Police release surveillance of vehicle that struck teen in South Jamaica
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
Show More
Terrorist-turned-informant who plotted to bomb LIRR gets time served
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
New "Gray Death" drug can kill with one dose
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos