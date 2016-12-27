NEWS

Long Island mother charged with DWI after crashing with 8-year-old son in car

Veronica Valentine (Suffolk County Police photo)

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk and crashed with her 8-year-old son in the car.

Suffolk County Police say 50-year-old Veronica Valentine of Ronkonkoma was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer eastbound on Express Drive South Monday when she swerved to avoid striking a dog in the roadway.

Her vehicle went off the road and struck a wire fence and a tree on the north side of the street west of Ocean Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Valentine was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 or younger, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Neither Valentine nor her son were injured.

The vehicle was impounded and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad 631-854-8452.
