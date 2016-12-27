A Long Island woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk and crashed with her 8-year-old son in the car.Suffolk County Police say 50-year-old Veronica Valentine of Ronkonkoma was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer eastbound on Express Drive South Monday when she swerved to avoid striking a dog in the roadway.Her vehicle went off the road and struck a wire fence and a tree on the north side of the street west of Ocean Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m.Valentine was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 or younger, and endangering the welfare of a child.Neither Valentine nor her son were injured.The vehicle was impounded and the investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad 631-854-8452.