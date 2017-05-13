NEWS

Nassau police charge teen in robbery, assault of teen boy

Treyvon Robertson

Eyewitness News
NORTH LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
A man accused of robbing and assaulting a bystander Friday on Long Island was arrested.

Police in Nassau County said that 16-year-old Treyvon Robertson approached a 15-year-old male on California Place in North Long Beach just after 4:30 p.m. and demanded money.

The victim handed over an unknown amount of cash, then tried to get it back.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, Robertson then pulled out a folding knife and stabbed the 15-year-old in the chest.

The suspect swung his knife, and cut the victim again in the ear and wrist, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Robertson is charged with robbery, assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead on Saturday.
