NEWS

Long Island substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching male student

ROCKY POINT, Long Island (WABC) --
A female substitute teacher on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly touching a student in appropriately.

Suffolk County police arrested 25-year-old Aimee Otero over the April 7 incident involving a 16-year-old male student at Rocky Point High School.

Special Victims Section detectives began an investigation into the conduct of a substitute teacher after being contacted by administrators at the Rocky Point Union Free School District.

Detectives determined Otero inappropriately touched the boy in a classroom.

She is charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
