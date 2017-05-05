A female substitute teacher on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly touching a student in appropriately.Suffolk County police arrested 25-year-old Aimee Otero over the April 7 incident involving a 16-year-old male student at Rocky Point High School.Special Victims Section detectives began an investigation into the conduct of a substitute teacher after being contacted by administrators at the Rocky Point Union Free School District.Detectives determined Otero inappropriately touched the boy in a classroom.She is charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.