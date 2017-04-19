NEWS

Livery cab driver critically injured in stabbing at Bronx intersection

Eyewitness News
CROTONA PARK EAST, Bronx (WABC) --
A livery driver was critically injured in a stabbing during a dispute in a Bronx intersection.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck and right shoulder while sitting in the driver's seat of his cab.

It happened at the intersection of Crotona Park East and Prospect Avenue just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was taken to St Barnabas Hospital.

The suspect, who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and green pants, fled on foot into Crotona Park with a knife in his hand.
