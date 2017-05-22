  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Continuing coverage of President Trump's visit to Israel
NEWS

Livery cab driver shot in the Bronx, drives himself to the hospital

Eyewitness News
EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
A livery driver drove himself to the hospital after he was shot during a robbery in the Eastchester section of Bronx early Monday.

The 52-year-old victim was picking up a fare of a male and female in front of a club 'The Garage' on Tillotson Avenue.

The male fare was robbed of his gold chain as he was entering the cab.

Police say the cab driver followed the suspect with his cab on De Lavall Avenue and the suspect met up with another man who displayed a gun and started shooting into the livery cab.

The driver was shot in the abdomen and the buttocks during the holdup.

The victim drove himself to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Police are looking for the two men involved in the robbery and shooting. No arrests have been made.
