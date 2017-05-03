NEWS

Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a 15-year-old student who appeared agitated was found to have a loaded gun at a school in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The weapon was found around 1:45 p.m. at IS 171 on Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills.

Authorities say school administrators and a teacher notified school safety agents that the teen was agitated, and the agents reportedly brought him into a room with a school official to question him.

They say the boy became defiant with the agents and then became disorderly. While attempting to calm him down, the agents saw the gun sticking out of his pocket.

They seized the loaded .25-caliber firearm from the student, who was taken into custody.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

"Nothing is more important than the safety of students and staff. The NYPD swiftly responded to this serious incident and safely recovered the weapon. We are working closely with the school to provide additional guidance support and will ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken."
Related Topics:
newsgunsschoolCypress HillsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
1.4M children in Somalia to suffer acute malnutrition in 2017, UNICEF says
Gaping hole on Lower East Side following water main break
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Taxi flips on top on Fifth Avenue in Midtown
Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
House passes bill to change overtime rules
39 busted in alleged counterfeit check cashing scheme
Gaping hole on Lower East Side following water main break
Show More
NYPD: Man arrested for using bow, arrow to shoot squirrels
'Why did you kill my son?' mom asks at sentencing in Iona student murder
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
2 arrested in Long Island break-in, police-car crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos