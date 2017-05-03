Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated

Police say a 15-year-old student who appeared agitated was found to have a loaded gun at a school in Brooklyn Wednesday.The weapon was found around 1:45 p.m. at IS 171 on Ridgewood Avenue in Cypress Hills.Authorities say school administrators and a teacher notified school safety agents that the teen was agitated, and the agents reportedly brought him into a room with a school official to question him.They say the boy became defiant with the agents and then became disorderly. While attempting to calm him down, the agents saw the gun sticking out of his pocket.They seized the loaded .25-caliber firearm from the student, who was taken into custody.The Department of Education released the following statement:"Nothing is more important than the safety of students and staff. The NYPD swiftly responded to this serious incident and safely recovered the weapon. We are working closely with the school to provide additional guidance support and will ensure appropriate follow-up action is taken."