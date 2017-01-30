NEWS

Local colleges tell international students to put travel plans on hold after Trump ban

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
The State University of New York is advising students and faculty to put off making trips to any of the seven Muslim-majority nations included in President Donald Trump's travel ban for immigrants from those countries.

SUNY's top officials issued a statement Sunday recommending suspension of travel plans to the countries included in Trump's executive order blocking immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

SUNY officials say the nation's largest public university system currently has 320 enrolled students who come from those counties.

The officials say they're working to determine the potential impact Trump's order could have on students, faculty and staff who are abroad or at home on the system's 64 campuses.

There are more than 22,000 international students from 180 countries enrolled at SUNY colleges and universities.

Columbia University, NYU and Princeton also sent letters to students and faculty expressing concern about the ban and advising students from the designated countries to postpone international travel.

An Iranian doctoral student at CUNY, Saira Rafiee, was stopped at Abu Dhabi over the weekend and not allowed to board a flight bound for Kennedy Airport.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be joined Monday by her cousin Mina, who will deliver a message on behalf of her relative.


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
