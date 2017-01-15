NEWS

Long Island officer dragged in high-speed chase, suspect shot
EMBED </>More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports a suspect was shot after a police chase on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) --
A police officer was dragged by a car during a high-speed chase on Long Island that ended with the driver being shot.

The pursuit spanned two towns and several miles in Suffolk County.

It started when a Suffolk County highway police officer pulled over an SUV in a parking lot in Patchogue.

The driver took off, and the officer conducting the stop was dragged, but then was able to pursue the vehicle.

Other Suffolk County units responded as the chase moved north from Patchogue, and continued five miles into Medford.

It ended when police stopped the vehicle on North Ocean Avenue. After a struggle, the suspect was shot in the shoulder.

The officer who was initially hurt suffered injuries described as non life-threatening.

North Ocean Avenue remains closed for the police investigation.
Related Topics:
newspolice chaselong island newsPatchogue
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
VIDEO: Woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
Baldwin on 'SNL' Pokes Fun at Trump's Inauguration Line-Up
2 firefighters injured in West Babylon house fire
More News
Top Stories
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Trump clashes with civil rights leader John Lewis as inauguration looms
VIDEO: Woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley
2 firefighters injured in West Babylon house fire
Police: Man found dead on E train in Queens
Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver
Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig
Show More
Retired corrections officer, woman wounded in Newark bar shooting
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in Florida
Woman dies when fire rips through Flushing home
Marchers brave cold, rain for MLK marches across U.S.
More News
Top Video
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
More Video