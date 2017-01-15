Long Island officer dragged in high-speed chase, suspect shot

A police officer was dragged by a car during a high-speed chase on Long Island that ended with the driver being shot.The pursuit spanned two towns and several miles in Suffolk County.It started when a Suffolk County highway police officer pulled over an SUV in a parking lot in Patchogue.The driver took off, and the officer conducting the stop was dragged, but then was able to pursue the vehicle.Other Suffolk County units responded as the chase moved north from Patchogue, and continued five miles into Medford.It ended when police stopped the vehicle on North Ocean Avenue. After a struggle, the suspect was shot in the shoulder.The officer who was initially hurt suffered injuries described as non life-threatening.North Ocean Avenue remains closed for the police investigation.