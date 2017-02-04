A priest at an Episcopal church on Long Island was arrested Friday, accused of having child pornography.Christopher King, 51, of Long Beach, was charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.He is a parish priest at St. James Episcopal Church of Long Beach.According to the Nassau County Police Department, King's parish residence was investigated on suspicion of having child pornography on his computer devices.Police said they found files with pornography involving children less than 16 years of age. Methamphetamine, Xanax pills and numerous drug-related paraphernalia also were found, police said.He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hempstead Saturday.