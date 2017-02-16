An Elmont woman who said she found a man rifling through her belongings when she returned home ran to her neighbor and called 911, resulting in a suspect's arrest.Police arrested Devon J. Pruden, of Elmont, who is charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.According to the Nassau County Police Department, on Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m., a 40-year-old woman returned to her Morgan Avenue home and found items that had been in a locked box in her first-floor bedroom strewn around the room.The items included assorted jewelry and collectible coins.Police said she then saw a man in the house, and after asking him what he was doing there, she ran to a neighbor's home and called 911.Pruden was arrested at Custer Street and Caroline Avenue.Police said items taken from the home as well as a large knife were recovered.Pruden is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.