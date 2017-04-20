GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George H.W. Bush cheered by high profile visitor while hospitalized

(Twitter: @GeorgeHWBush)

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush remains under care at Houston Methodist Hospital, but he's in high spirits, thanks perhaps to a visit from another former US president.

President Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital last Friday for observation due to a persistent cough. It was determined he had a mild case of pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says President Bush is remaining under observation as he continues to gain strength as he recovers.

On Thursday, the 43rd president dropped by for a visit.

"Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder," George H.W. Bush tweeted.



In January, President Bush was admitted to the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital with an acute respiratory problem.

EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. and Barbara Bush hospitalized in Houston, Tracy Clemons reports.


He was released from the hospital on Jan. 30 after receiving treatment for more than two weeks. President Bush was joined in the hospital by his wife, Barbara, who also received treatment for bronchitis.
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush through the years
Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bushmethodist hospitalhealthillnessHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
George HW, Barbara Bush continue to improve in hospital
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
Happy National Pet Day! Here's presidents and their pets
President George HW Bush to do Super Bowl coin toss
Former president George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, improving
More george h.w. bush
NEWS
US authorities debating charges against Assange
ISIS claims responsibility for Paris attack that killed 1 police officer and wounded 2 more
EXCLUSIVE: Beating of Uber driver on Long Island could bring about new legislation
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
Suspect in Fresno shooting rampage charged with previous murder
More News
Top Stories
14-year veteran FDNY firefighter dies after fall in Queens
EXCLUSIVE: Beating of Uber driver on Long Island could bring about new legislation
Officer killed in Paris shooting; ISIS claims responsibility
Missing Tennessee student found, former teacher arrested
Surveillance shows home health aide in Rockland Co. abusing child, police say
EXCLUSIVE: AMNH worker files discrimination, harassment lawsuit
16-year-old is victim in Coney Island attack; 2 arrested so far
Show More
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
VIDEO: 19 facing charges in Bronx gang takedown
President Trump hails Italy for role in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan
Lawsuit: Bus driver was having sex while teen with autism died
Aaron Hernandez's apparent suicide shrouded in mystery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: U.S. launches missiles against Syria
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos