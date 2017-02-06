  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Lucky delivery: NJ law allows for lottery tickets by courier

New Jersey lottery tickets will soon be delivered by courier

TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey residents will soon be able to play the lottery without leaving their house.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie signed legislation Monday to allow for lottery tickets to be sent by private courier.

Lawmakers say the measure is aimed at broadening the lottery's customer base and that state law does not address the delivery of tickets.

Courier services would have to register with and get authorization from the state Lottery Commission before delivering tickets. They may charge a fee but cannot collect a portion of a prize from a redeemed ticket.

Christie vetoed similar legislation in 2015.
newschris christielotterynew jersey newsTrenton
