CLOWNS

Machete-wielding, allegedly drunk one-armed clown arrested in Maine

Dashboard image released shows a man strolling down a street in Hollis, Maine, who police said was wearing a clown mask with a machete taped to his amputated arm. (Maine State Police via AP)

HOLLIS, Maine --
A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

Maine State Police say 31-year-old Corey Berry, of Hollis, was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal threatening. He was released after posting $200 bail.

Police say Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods. He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro. Police say Berry was intoxicated but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.

A phone number for Berry couldn't be found Wednesday. It wasn't known if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
