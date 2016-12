Police on Long Island are looking for suspects after the mailbox at a home was damaged.According to Southampton Town Police, on Dec. 17, a mailbox at a home on Romana Drive in Hampton Bays was damaged with Turning Head fireworks.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.