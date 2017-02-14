BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --A man accused in the strangulation of a 19-year-old New Jersey woman late last year will remain in custody as the case moves forward.
Two of Sarah Stern's lifelong friends are charged in her death. Liam McAtasney, 19, who was in court Tuesday, was charged with her murder, while Preston Taylor was charged with helping dump the body.
McAtasney sat shackled in the jury box during Tuesday's hearing, as assistant prosecutor Meghan Doyle laid out why the suspect should not be offered bail.
He faces several charges related to the case which now goes to a grand jury.
Stern, 19, was last seen at her home on the night of Dec. 2. Hours later, her unoccupied vehicle was found on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition.
The Neptune City Police Department recently released dash cam video of Stern's older model Oldsmobile on the Belmar Bridge. An anonymous call alerted police to the car.
Prosecutors said the pair dumped the body off the bridge. The search of the inlet has continued since the arrests earlier this month.
"It is possible due to oceanic currents and tides that her remains might have been swept out of the river into the Atlantic," Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. "But we are hoping for a miracle."
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call (800) 533-7443, (732) 775-1615, or (732) 681-1700.