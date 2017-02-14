NEWS

Man accused in death of New Jersey teen Sarah Stern to stay in jail

Eyewitness News
BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man accused in the strangulation of a 19-year-old New Jersey woman late last year will remain in custody as the case moves forward.

Two of Sarah Stern's lifelong friends are charged in her death. Liam McAtasney, 19, who was in court Tuesday, was charged with her murder, while Preston Taylor was charged with helping dump the body.

McAtasney sat shackled in the jury box during Tuesday's hearing, as assistant prosecutor Meghan Doyle laid out why the suspect should not be offered bail.

He faces several charges related to the case which now goes to a grand jury.

Left: Liam McAtasney, Right: Preston Taylor



Stern, 19, was last seen at her home on the night of Dec. 2. Hours later, her unoccupied vehicle was found on the Route 35 Bridge in Belmar over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition.

The Neptune City Police Department recently released dash cam video of Stern's older model Oldsmobile on the Belmar Bridge. An anonymous call alerted police to the car.

Prosecutors said the pair dumped the body off the bridge. The search of the inlet has continued since the arrests earlier this month.


"It is possible due to oceanic currents and tides that her remains might have been swept out of the river into the Atlantic," Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. "But we are hoping for a miracle."

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call (800) 533-7443, (732) 775-1615, or (732) 681-1700.
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsmurdermissing womanBelmarNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NSC in 'disarray' after Flynn's resignation: Lawmakers
Kellyanne Conway can't say when president, VP were told Flynn misled them
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Boston bombing survivor helps teen get new prosthetics
More News
Top Stories
Knicks lift Charles Oakley ban after meeting with Silver, Jordan
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
Man busted at JFK Airport after allegedly smuggling cocaine in his shoes
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy; Conway cites 'lightning rod'
Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
With 200,000 evacuated, damaged dam threatens California towns
Show More
Man accused of taking religious items from St. Patrick's on Long Island
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
Police identify man wanted in Bronx nightclub shooting
Officer suspended after man escapes custody at East Harlem drug store
Alleged 'freezing burglar' in NJ at it again, police say
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos