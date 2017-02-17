NEWS

Florida man arrested in alleged Target bomb plot

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Florida man is accused in a plot to blow up several Target stores along the East Coast in an attempt to acquire cheap stock if the company's stock value plunged after the explosions.

Mark Charles Barnett, 48, was charged in a criminal complaint filed Thursday with possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon, according to the U.S Attorney's Office in Florida's middle district. Barnett, a registered sex offender in Florida, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A team of federal, state and local officials arrested Barnett Tuesday in a parking lot in Ocala. He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where he's still being held. Jail records don't say whether he's hired a lawyer.

According to an affidavit, Barnett offered to pay another man $10,000 to place at least 10 "improvised explosive bombs" disguised in food-item packaging on store shelves from New York to Florida.

The criminal complaint said Barnett delivered the items to the other man on Feb. 9. He also provided a bag of gloves, a mask and a license plate cover.

But the other man went to authorities. He handed over 10 food boxes - for breakfast bars, stuffing and pasta - that contained black powder bombs, according to the Ocala Star-Banner.

Special Agent Dewane L. Krueger of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told the newspaper that he and other ATF agents were told last month that Barnett wanted to recruit someone to deliver packages to multiple locations, including stores in Florida, Virginia and New York.

"The swift work of ATF special agents, explosives enforcement officers and other specialized violent crime resources foiled this individual's plot that could have caused great harm to the public," said Daryl McCrary, special agent in charge of the ATF Tampa Field Division.

The complaint said an explosives expert determined the bombs were capable of causing property damage, serious injury or death to anyone who was near the item if it exploded. Federal agents searched Barnett's house in Ocala and found components consistent with those used to create the explosive devices.

ATF officials said Barnett made statements about the stock market and said that he planned to make money from his investments. They said his plan was to buy stock at lower prices and resell it at a profit once prices rebounded after the explosions.
Related Topics:
newsbomb threattargetNew York CityFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump press conference fact-check: What the president got wrong and right
Senate poised to confirm EPA nominee Scott Pruitt despite a renewed court battle
Powerball jackpot surges to $349 million for Saturday's drawing
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
More News
Top Stories
Rockland special ed teacher accused of abusing children
Students at Rutgers job fair kicked out for blue suits, brown shoes
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
2 men dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Couple announces twins with 452 IVF needles
NJ sex offender accused of trying to shower with kids
10 school officials suspended in Englewood district
Show More
White House denies AP report that Nat. Guard considered for immigrant roundups
Powerball jackpot surges to $349 million for Saturday's drawing
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
Police: Man on LI with 30 license suspensions hits pedestrian
Can you help? Suffolk police want to ID man whose body was found
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos