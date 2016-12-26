Man accused of attacking 6-year-old girl on bus in Nassau County

A homeless man is under arrest on Long Island after police say he attacked a young girl on a bus Sunday afternoon in Elmont.According to Nassau County Police, Michael Oxios, 62, while a passenger in a NICE bus, struck the girl, who was also a passenger.He proceeded to scream profanities before striking the victim again and pulling her hair, police say.The mother of the victim, who was also a passenger on the bus, called police who arrived at 161 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to place the suspect under arrest.Police say Oxios resisted arrest, struggling with the officers and at one point unsuccessfully attempting to remove one of the officers Electronic Control Devise from his holster.After a struggle, officers were able to place the suspect under arrest. No injuries were reported.Oxios is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.