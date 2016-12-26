NEWS

Man accused of attacking 6-year-old girl on bus in Nassau County

Michael Oxios (Nassau County Police photo)

Eyewitness News
ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) --
A homeless man is under arrest on Long Island after police say he attacked a young girl on a bus Sunday afternoon in Elmont.

According to Nassau County Police, Michael Oxios, 62, while a passenger in a NICE bus, struck the girl, who was also a passenger.

He proceeded to scream profanities before striking the victim again and pulling her hair, police say.

The mother of the victim, who was also a passenger on the bus, called police who arrived at 161 Hempstead Turnpike and attempted to place the suspect under arrest.

Police say Oxios resisted arrest, struggling with the officers and at one point unsuccessfully attempting to remove one of the officers Electronic Control Devise from his holster.

After a struggle, officers were able to place the suspect under arrest. No injuries were reported.

Oxios is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.
Related Topics:
newsattackbuschild endangermentlong island newsElmont
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama: Hanukkah Has Inspired US 'Tradition of Religious Freedom'
Trumps Attend Church Services on Christmas Eve
Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family in Brooklyn for Christmas
Fragments recovered from Russian plane that crashed into Black Sea
More News
Top Stories
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family in Brooklyn for Christmas
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Show More
Fragments recovered from Russian plane that crashed into Black Sea
Water main break disrupts service in Jersey City
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
Cancer patient wins free pizza, donates it
Mom brings young girl along on shoplifting trip to the store
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos