Police have arrested a man who they said burglarized a Huntington church last weekend.According to the Suffolk County Police Department, officers were called to Huntington Hospital Monday morning where they found a man carrying several religious items, including a wooden cross, a religious pendant, and a pyx, which is a small container used to carry the Eucharist.Police identified the man as Jeffrey Nekola, 61, who is homeless.Officers said they discovered that the items were stolen from the Church of St. Patrick on Main Street in Huntington sometime between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13.Nekola was arrested Monday night and was charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.Nekola is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.