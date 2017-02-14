NEWS

St. Patrick's on Long Island burglarized by homeless man, police say

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man who they said burglarized a Huntington church last weekend.

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, officers were called to Huntington Hospital Monday morning where they found a man carrying several religious items, including a wooden cross, a religious pendant, and a pyx, which is a small container used to carry the Eucharist.

Police identified the man as Jeffrey Nekola, 61, who is homeless.

Officers said they discovered that the items were stolen from the Church of St. Patrick on Main Street in Huntington sometime between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13.

Nekola was arrested Monday night and was charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

Nekola is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.
Related Topics:
newslong island newsburglarytheftchurchHuntington
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Funeral home offers drive-thru viewing service
Kellyanne Conway can't say when president, VP were told Flynn misled them
Girl shot in head 'fighting for her life'
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns
More News
Top Stories
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Man busted at JFK Airport after allegedly smuggling cocaine in his shoes
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
Kellyanne Conway can't say when president, VP were told Flynn misled them
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
Police identify man wanted in Bronx nightclub shooting
Water levels fall at threatened dam as 200K evacuated
Show More
Officer suspended after man escapes custody at East Harlem drug store
Alleged 'freezing burglar' in NJ at it again, police say
Hundreds of illegal immigrants rounded up in at least 7 states
'Aggressive' dog attacks, kills elderly woman in Queens
NY Knicks owner meets with Charles Oakley
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos