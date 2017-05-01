Man and daughter found dead in Norwalk home in apparent murder-suicide

A murder-suicide forced the overnight evacuation of a handful of residents of a neighborhood in Norwalk, Connecticut.Residents of Wilton Avenue were evacuated after police were told by relatives that a 33-year-old woman failed to show up to work.Officers attempted to talk to the woman's father, a man in his 50s who was armed, and decided to evacuate nearby residents for about four hours.While talking with the man, the officers heard a gunshot and were able to determine that he had committed suicide.Police then entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and his daughter. They are treating the deaths as a murder-suicide.The handful of evacuated residents were then permitted to return to their homes. None were injured.The motive for the murder suicide is not immediately known.