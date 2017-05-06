NEWS

Man arrested after woman in Harlem is punched, has purse stolen

A man was arrested after a woman was attacked in a mugging in Harlem.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, New York (WABC) --
Police have arrested a man in connection with a mugging attack in Harlem.

Jesse Hardy, 28, of the Bronx, was charged Friday with robbery.

At 4 a.m. April 24, a woman was walking near West 145 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue when police said Hardy approached her from behind, pretended he had a gun and took her bag.

He also hit her multiple times in the face, according to the New York City Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harlem hospital. The suspect fled at the time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
