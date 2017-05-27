A man is now behind bars, accused of brutally attacking and ultimately killing another man in New Jersey as he walked his dog.Earl Allayne, Jr. surrendered to police in Old Bridge after a brief pursuit and an attempt to hide from officers in an apartment complex utility room.Investigators say Allayne randomly assaulted the 51-year-old victim on Wednesday, knocking him unconscious and causing him to suffer a skull fracture and a broken jaw. The victim died in the hospital on Friday.20-year-old Allayne faces murder and robbery charges.