Man found to have cache of weapons after Long Island traffic stop, police say

NY State Police photo

A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Long Island after police say they uncovered a cache of weapons in his vehicle.

41-year-old Andrew Kuklis of Patchogue was driving on the Southern State Parkway in Islip Friday night when troopers pulled him over for a traffic violation.

Officers say they found marijuana, a loaded handgun, a dagger, and high-capacity magazines during the traffic stop.

When troopers searched his home, they found a revolver, a handgun, a rifle, and a large quantity of various ammunition.

Investigators charged Kuklis with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.
