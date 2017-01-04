BRONX (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect who beat a man with a broom in the lobby of a building in the Bronx.
The attack happened Monday morning in a building near Boston Road and Union Avenue.
According to the NYPD, a 50-year-old man was in the lobby of his residence when the attacker approached him with a broom stick in his hand and began striking him about the body and face. causing pain, bruising and a laceration to his forehead.
The suspect forcefully removed the man's wallet from his jacket before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction, but the wallet was empty.
EMS responded and took the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was treated and later released.
The NYPD describes the suspect as an adult male, Hispanic, approximately 5'5" tall, 140 Lbs., with a mustache, heavy build with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt with a print design on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at http://WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.