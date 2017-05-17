A man in New Jersey is recovering after a vape cigarette exploded in his face.On Tuesday night, police responded to a home on New Brunswick Avenue in Manchester Township on a report of a small explosion and structure fire.Police say that a 21-year-old man had suffered burns to his eyes and face and a laceration to his nose.After the explosion, authorities say the liquid product of the vape fell to the floor and ignited a fire.The bedroom and hallway sustained heat and smoke damage.Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread any further.The victim was transported to Community Medical Center for further treatment.