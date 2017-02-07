NEWS

Man charged with assault after allegedly using metal clamp to attack two tourists near Times Square

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 42-year-old man was charged with assault on Tuesday after he attacked two tourists just minutes apart near Times Square last weekend.

Police say that Elier Leon was responsible for the apparently random and unprovoked attacks while using a metal clamp on his fist.

The first attack took place at approximately 3:28 p.m. on Sunday afternoon when a 62-year-old man walking on Seventh Avenue between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street was punched in the face.

Leon then supposedly struck a 37-year-old man in the face a few minutes later near West 51st Street and Seventh Avenue.

The first victim needed stitches to his chin, while the second victim suffered a bloody nose.

According to the Manhattan DA's office, when officers were trying to arrest Leon, he flailed his arms and legs and caused minor injuries to one of the officers.

Leon is currently being held on $5,000 bail.
Related Topics:
newsassaultman attackedtouristtimes squaremidtownmanhattan newsMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
Refugee family arrives in America after long road filled with political roadblocks
4th Victim of Alleged Killer William Boyette Dies; Suspect Found Dead
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch
Columbia University graduate mysteriously found dead in Panama
Refugee family arrives in America after long road filled with political roadblocks
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx
2-year-old SI girl found safe after Amber Alert; Dad in custody
Appeals court judges hammer attorneys on both sides of travel ban case
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Show More
Border inspectors keeping close eye on flower shipments for Valentine's Day
Priest arrested on child porn, drug charges fired from church
Exclusive: Railroad fixes 26-inch rail gap hours after report
Karina Vetrano's family asks public for ideas for GoFundMe money
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
PHOTOS: March for Life
Local couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
More Photos