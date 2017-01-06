  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Wyandanch car wreck leaves man dead; driver arrested

Eyewitness News
WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after a car wreck that left a man dead on Long Island Friday morning.

Rosaly Agosto, 31, of Dix Hills, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol.

Around 1 a.m., Agosto was heading east in a 2004 Ford Explorer on Lake Avenue in Wyandanch when he tried to turn right onto Brook Avenue.

According to e lost control of the car and it flipped. The crash occurred just as it started snowing in Suffolk County.

A backseat passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

A front seat passenger was treated at the scene. Agosto was not injured.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday.
