WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --A man is under arrest after a car wreck that left a man dead on Long Island Friday morning.
Rosaly Agosto, 31, of Dix Hills, has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol.
Around 1 a.m., Agosto was heading east in a 2004 Ford Explorer on Lake Avenue in Wyandanch when he tried to turn right onto Brook Avenue.
According to e lost control of the car and it flipped. The crash occurred just as it started snowing in Suffolk County.
A backseat passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
A front seat passenger was treated at the scene. Agosto was not injured.
He is scheduled for arraignment Friday.