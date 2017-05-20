NEWS

Man charged after removing transgender woman's testicles

(Shutterstock)

DENVER --
A man is facing felony assault charges after police say he used an Army surgical kit to remove the testicles of a transgender woman in her Denver apartment.

KUSA-TV reports 57-year-old James Pennington, who is not a licensed medical professional in Colorado, is being held without bail after he told investigators Wednesday that he performed the procedure.

According to court documents, the woman's wife was with her during the 90-minute surgery, and Pennington told the couple to call 911 if complications developed. The wife told police that after changing the dressing, a large amount of blood poured out of the sutured wound.

Doctors were unable to reattach the testicles.

Booking documents do not indicate if Pennington has hired an attorney.
Related Topics:
newsbizarresurgerytransgenderarrestu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trumps signs $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on 'a tremendous day'
8 riders stuck for hours overnight on Six Flags roller coaster rescued
Police find body of Cornell University student who vanished from campus
Upper East Side bank robbed twice in matter of weeks
More News
Top Stories
Three people hurt after car on Staten Island hits pole
First lady ignores Trump criticism, shuns headscarf
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Father of Times Square victims rushes to younger daughter's bedside
8 riders stuck for hours overnight on Six Flags roller coaster rescued
Upper East Side bank robbed twice in matter of weeks
Officials: 61 living cats, 9 dead ones inside Putnam home
Show More
Hawaii-bound passengers noticed unruly man before take-off
VIDEO: Chaos follows reports of gunfire at Barclays; no shots fired
NJ man arrested in Ronald McDonald statue theft
Trump receives lavish Saudi welcome
3-year-old boy falls out of window in Elizabeth
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos