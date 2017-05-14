NEWS

Man driving carjacked car killed while walking on Garden State Parkway in Irvington

A pedestrian was killed on the Garden State Parkway overnight Friday.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey --
State police say a man who was driving a carjacked car on the Garden State Parkway was killed when he got out of the vehicle and tried to cross the highway on foot.

The man was driving northbound in Irvington when he stopped in the center lane around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. He then crossed the barrier into the southbound lanes at mile marker 144.7 and was soon hit by an SUV traveling in the left lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Authorities say the SUV had been carjacked out of Elizabeth, but further details were not immediately available.

A state police spokesman says it's not clear if the man driving the car was involved in the carjacking.
