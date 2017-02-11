NEWS

Man held at Duane Reade escapes from police

The NYPD is looking for a man who escaped after he was taken into custody at this Duane Reade on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side. (WABC/Google Maps)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who escaped after he was taken into custody on Saturday.

According to the New York City Police Department, around 12:30, police responded to a call from security at Duane Reade, 1490 Madison Ave.


Security personnel were holding a man there. When police arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, but as they were helping him into the police car, he fled.

Police said the man ran east on East 102nd Street, then north on Park Avenue.

They are focusing their search at the George Washington Carver Houses.

The man is described as a black man, about 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen in all green clothing.
Related Topics:
newsescaped prisonernypd
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around US
29-year-old woman dead after fall in Oculus
Ohio State Student Found Shot to Death, Police Ask for Help in Investigation
Suspected Serial Rapist Impersonated Child Star
More News
Top Stories
29-year-old woman dead after fall in Oculus
Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination
Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
Man found shot to death after Brooklyn party
Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around US
LI parents arrested, suspected of whipping child with extension cord
After court defeat, Trump considering new order on immigration
Show More
2 arrested in Maplewood triple murder
Illinois School Bus Overturns After Run-In With Van
Powerful quake kills at least 6 in southern Philippines
Queens gym teacher accused of groping teenage girl
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
More News
Photos
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
More Photos