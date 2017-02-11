NYPD searching for man in 20s they had in custody, escaped on 102nd St and Madison Ave. Wearing all green and still in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/o5FIx3HpPb — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 11, 2017

Police are searching for a man who escaped after he was taken into custody on Saturday.According to the New York City Police Department, around 12:30, police responded to a call from security at Duane Reade, 1490 Madison Ave.Security personnel were holding a man there. When police arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, but as they were helping him into the police car, he fled.Police said the man ran east on East 102nd Street, then north on Park Avenue.They are focusing their search at the George Washington Carver Houses.The man is described as a black man, about 20, 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen in all green clothing.