An Elmsford man faced sentencing Wednesday in the shooting of a retired Greenburgh police officer.35-year-old Taqiy Walton pleaded guilty in October to assault, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.The incident happened in July 2015, when the victim spotted a car in the driveway of a home across the street in Elmsford which he knew to be vacant, authorities said.The victim, along with his son, a current Greenburgh police officer went over to investigate.Prosecutors say that when Walton and another man emerged from the house, the victim and his son inquired why they were there.The suspects became belligerent and one of them fired a semi-automatic pistol, striking the victim twice, once in the torso and once in the arm.Both defendants then drove away but were tracked down by Yonkers police after a chase.Walton faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.The co-defendant pleaded guilty to burglary in 2016.