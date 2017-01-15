A man was arrested during a traffic stop on Long Island after police say they uncovered a cache of weapons in his vehicle.41-year-old Andrew Kuklis of Patchogue was driving on the Southern State Parkway in Islip Friday night when troopers pulled him over for a traffic violation.Officers say they found marijuana, a loaded handgun, a dagger, and high-capacity magazines during the traffic stop.When troopers searched his home, they found a revolver, a handgun, a rifle, and a large quantity of various ammunition.Investigators charged Kuklis with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.