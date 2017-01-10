Man hit on the head with hammer during Greenwich Village robbery

A 37-year-old man was hit with a hammer during a robbery in Greenwich Village, authorities say.The suspect came up behind the victim at about 11:40 Monday at West 3rd Street and MacDougal Street and said "Give me your money!".When the man refused, the suspect hit him with a hammer in the back of the head.The victim sustained a laceration to the head.The man started throwing euros at the attacker, and the suspect fled.Police describe the suspect as an approximately 35-year-old black man, 5'9" tall, wearing a black jacket, dark ski mask and dark jeans.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, treated and released.